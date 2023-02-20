Respectably Satisfying Wilde

× Expand Photo by Trevor Tosto Marquette Theatre 'The Importance of Being Earnest' Matthew Torkilsen, Miranda Hunt, Martilia Marechal, and Michael Mingus in Marquette Theatre's 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated work finds a tidy, well-articulated home on the stage this month with Marquette University Theatre as it presents a cozy production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Matthew Read manages a particularly Wilde-eyed presence onstage in the role of the restless bachelor Algernon Moncrieff. Matthew Torkilsen conjures a heartfelt comic awkwardness as Algernon’s friend Jack, who occasionally makes use of the false name “Earnest.” When Algernon shows-up a Jack’s country estate and claims that he is Earnest, things get a little complicated for everyone involved.

Michelle Cecchin wields considerably deft energy in the role of Jack’s ward Cecily Cardew, who has fallen in love with legends of Earnest. Cecchin shows a great deal of nuanced grace as Ms. Cardew finds herself in the presence of Algernon pretending to be the fictitious Earnest. Miranda Hunt summons similarly charming energy as Gwendolen, who has also fallen in love with Jack while presenting himself to her as Earnest.

Director Jamie Cheatham wisely seems to trust the crisp and simple rhythm of Oscar Wilde’s script without any amplification of ornamentation. The cast might slide through an occasional exchange without embracing the full potential of a comic moment, but the full weight of the Wilde’s wit remains intact from beginning to end. Scenic Designer Madelyn Yee finds a nice balance between the ornate feel of late 19th century British wealth and the clean feel of an uncluttered theatrical stage for largely verbal comedy. Costume Designer Debra Krajec finds a suitably classy visual feel for the fashion that never overpowers the rest of a respectably satisfying evening with Wilde.

Marquette University Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest runs through Feb. 26 at the Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For more information, visit Marquette online.