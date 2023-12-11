Seven Deadly Sins Played as Holiday Comedy

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Testaduro Media, LLC A Very Deadly Constructivists' Holiday 'A Very Deadly Constructivists' Holiday' actors on stage.

The seven deadly sins served as comedic archetypes this month as The Constructivists presented A Very Deadly Constructivists’ Holiday. A group of seven played the classic sins in a series of sketches drawn from holiday news stories. Conceived by director Jaimelyn Gray, the one-hour sketch comedy show delved into some themes of surprising depth for a brief program of light comedy. What might have seemed a bit silly and shallow on first glance managed to resonate with substantial weight.

Becky Cofta performed as Greed. She did a remarkably sharp spoof on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with the kind of delivery that coaxed a bit of extra meaning out of what might have otherwise come across as an easy and obvious comedy bit. In the roll of Sloth, Kellie Wambold gave a fun spin on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” More than simply songs, the show also featured more than a few sketched that simply put all of the sins in a room and let them riff off each other. Nate Press made for a charmingly annoyed bartender Wrath who was forced to deal with all of the rest of the sins at the bar. A Secret Santa gift exchange between the sins made perfect sense at a party hosted by Pride--charmingly played by Andrea Ewald. (Pride, of course, was the one odd sin out who gave herself her OWN present.)

The seven deadly sins serve as remarkably familiar and relatable archetypes for comedy. No need for introduction. Everyone knows them all too well. The comedy can hit the stage running and keep going with considerable momentum straight through to the end of the hour.

A Very Deadly Constructivists’ Holiday ran for one weekend only through Dec. 9 at the Zao MKE Church, 2319 E Kenwood Blvd. For more information on upcoming projects with the Constructivists, visit theconstructivists.org.