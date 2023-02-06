Singer Does Justice to ‘Evita’ in Skylight Musical Theatre Production

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Theatre 'Evita' Rána Roman and Andrew Varela in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of 'Evita'.

She was “grown up” in many ways by the age of 15. A peasant girl from the rural areas of Argentina. Diminutive in stature yet larger than life as a symbol for women’s rights, philanthropy. The soul of a nation. Maria Eva Duarte de Perón—Evita

Evita the musical is based on her rise to fame as the First Lady of Argentina until her death at the age of 33 from cervical cancer. Married to Argentine President Juan Peron, the two became a powerful force in mid 20th century politics, with Evita as the focal centerpiece of the Peron government’s rejection of capitalism and communism, focusing on workers’ rights and mediation.

The current production of Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is an entertaining and fascinating look at one of history’s most powerful women, a musical first performance nearly 45 years ago (yes! The 20th century). Director and choreographer Gustavo Zajac has made dance a key cornerstone to his stellar staging and the cast of 15 is a talented group of dancers with vocals to match.

Like its predecessor Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita began as a rock opera, and both are through-song musicals (constant singing). The role of Evita is a challenging and demanding one vocally. And Rana Roman does justice to the role, a fiery independent spirit with a relentless determination to rise above poverty, catapulting Eva to worldwide stardom. Roman’s vocal abilities in any number of ranges remained strong throughout, from the powerful, well known “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” to the tender, vulnerable moment of “You Must Love Me,” added to the stage musical from the movie adaptation.

Lying in the arms of her beloved husband, Juan, it is one of the show’s most tender and vulnerable moments for a slowly dying Evita. As Juan, Andrew Varela is a perfect counterpart; tall, forceful, and commanding with a powerful baritone. Yet, he is patient and gentle with his Evita.

And the supporting roles are just as good; Richard Bermudez as the show’s narrator, Che, his muscly tenor soaring above the “throngs;” Ashley Rodriguez in a brief but beautiful moment as Peron’s Mistress, her poignant soprano full of emotion as she’s shown the door by Evita. And in his own “star turn,” Christian Feliciano makes the slick, suave singer Magaldi into much more than the first of many men in the young Eva’s rise to power and fame. His silky tenor cuts through the murky surroundings of the dingy nightclub where the two first meet.

Evita the activist, suffragist, humanitarian lives on today through the legacy of her seductive allure, her innate intelligence, her strong will to survive. Evita the musical ensures that the legacy lives on through song and through dance while history repeats itself. Onstage, that is.

Evita runs through February 19 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Run time: 2 hours, 15 minutes including a 20-minute intermission Recommended for ages 12 and up. For tickets, call the box office at 414-291-7800, or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.