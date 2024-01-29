Skylight’s ‘Xanadu’ is a Silly, Glitzy Blast from the Past

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Xanadu’ Mitchell Gray and Kaitlin Feely in Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Xanadu’

I’ll wager that there isn’t a higher-wattage spectacle in town than Skylight Music Theatre’s Xanadu. A lets-pull-out-all-the-stops production of Xanadu opened last weekend at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. The musical continues through February 11.

The reason for doing this show, according to Artistic Director Michael Unger, is that Milwaukee needs something sparkly, buoyant and fun to get us through the winter doldrums. Well, he’s right about that. And measured by an extremely low bar, Xanadu fits the bill. Audiences should be prepared for in-jokes, actors playing multiple roles, enthusiastic dancing, toga-style costumes in dayglo colors, leg warmers and lots of roller skating. And that’s only the beginning. Without issuing any spoiler alerts, one can expect much more craziness onstage.

For some viewers, the musical’s effervescent personality is certain to lift their winter blahs. But for others, perhaps taking a Xanax would be more effective solution than seeing Xanadu.

Theatergoers of a certain age will remember Xanadu as a 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John and legendary singer/dancer Gene Kelly. She played a roller-skating muse (yes, a real one, from ancient Greece) who falls in love with a contemporary street artist. Kelly had a supporting role as real estate tycoon (who also dons roller skates for the film). Almost unbelievably, the show borrows its narrative from a 1981 Ray Harryhausen special-effects classic, Clash of the Titans. The film was a critical and financial failure when it was released, but it gained traction later as a cult hit.

‘Xanadu’s’ Songs Remain a Strong Focal Point

Like the film, the best part about the stage version of Xanadu is the songs. In the Skylight version, a star turn by Kaitlin Feely in the Olivia Newton-John role does justice to these songs (all the more so when she’s singing and roller skating at the same time). The musical doesn’t really come alive until the popular Act One number,” Magic,” shortly followed by another hit tune, “Evil Woman” (by Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne). There is also “Dancin’” and, of course, the song “Xanadu.” Lyrics are by John Farrer. These bouncy pop melodies really give the show a reason to exist.

Most of the other tunes are forgettable, although the cast delivers them with exuberant panache. Some snazzy choreography by Stephanie Staszak brightens the show considerably, and the talented cast doesn’t miss a step. One highlight is an inspired tap dance number that comes about halfway through the 90-minute show.

The nonsensical plot involves an ancient Greek muse (Feely) who looks down from Mount Olympus and takes pity on a struggling artist (Mitchell Gray). She wants to inspire him to keep working on his art. So, like all poor artists, Gray dreams of opening a roller-skating rink that pays tribute to the performing and visual arts. He believes it will become a beacon for showcasing the arts in Venice, CA (where the musical is set). He discovers that the owner of a run-down theater in the neighborhood (Rick Richter) also has a soft spot for young men’s dreams. Gray insists that he can refurbish the theater in a single afternoon, and the owner gives him permission to do it.

Through it all, the earthly action is observed by the muse’s nine sisters. Don’t bother counting them – any way you look at it, there are only six bodies onstage. And two of them are men (although only one is dressed as a woman). Actor Rashard (Rai) Hudson (the male posing as a female) gives an exceptionally strong performance throughout, as does the other guy who’s dressed as a guy, actor D. Eric Woolweber.

What Happened to the Missing Sisters?

Although Feely often refers to her nine sisters throughout the show, you just have to accept this fact and move on. Milwaukee favorites Molly Rhode and Samantha Sostarich are particularly memorable as two of the sisters. The other sisters include Rhonda Rae Busch and Rachel Bednarowski.

Another Milwaukee favorite, the insanely talented Doug Clemons, directs the show. His actors are able to keep a straight face while delivering their campy lines, which is no small feat. An example is Gray’s line to Feely: “I don’t even know you, but you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.” Miraculously, Clemons manages to keep the show on track, despite its roller-coaster ups and downs.

Not only has the cast been trimmed for this musical, but so has the orchestra. A mere four musicians, under the direction of David Bonofiglio, must shoulder the entire score. They do an admirable job. Occasionally, some of the “sisters” are called on to use their air-guitar skills.

The stark, black and white set comes alive with the appearance of Jason Orlenko’s eye-popping rainbow of colorful costumes. The gauzy togas add a great deal to the show’s appeal, and each one is an art piece in itself. The exception may be the mesh, midriff-baring top and short-shorts that Gray wears in the show’s final scenes. But maybe that was de rigueur for California streetwear during the 1980s. Does it matter?

Xanadu continues through February 11 at the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org, or call the box office at 414-291-7800