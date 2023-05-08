Spalding Gray’s Life in Many Voices

× Expand 'Spalding Gray—Stories Left to Tell' Theatre Gigante

Theatre Gigante celebrates the life of a master biographical storyteller/spoken word artist as it presents Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell. An intimate studio theater plays host to a small group of performers reciting monologues and journal entries from throughout the lifespan of a deeply thoughtful and crushingly witty guy from Rhode Island. With minimal set and sound, the ensemble summons a variety of different personalities and voices to recall the man in his own words in a performance that feels exceedingly cozy and emotionally rich. Passion, love, money, success and tragedy filter about the stage in a show that ends all too quickly. The distinctive presence of the performer is fed through an assembly of voices that all seem to catch Gray’s conscience, consciousness and intellect from distinctly different places in and within a fascinating life onstage and off.

Everyone in the ensemble takes to the material in a different way without ever attempting to portray any kind of awkward impression of that tall, soft-spoken guy from the east coast. The man’s words feed their way into a kind of universal humanity as spoken by the entire ensemble. David Flores’ smooth voice articulates some of Gray’s most concisely elegant thoughts. A humble beer with his father has a grace about it when spoken by Flores. Isabelle Kralj speaks warmly of Gray in passionate, loving moments. Mark Anderson gives life to some of the more awkwardly idiosyncratic moments of Gray with a lofty earthbound wit. Shawn Smith sits at a desk performing pieces drawn from a casual space. The more commercially successful game-based moments of Spalding’s life make it through the stage courtesy of Jane Kaczmarek.

Theatre Gigante's Spalding Gray—Stories Left to Tell continues through May 7at Kenilworth 508 Theatre, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. For more information on upcoming Gigante projects, visit theatregigante.org.