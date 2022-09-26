The Rep’s ‘Titanic’ Offers History, Music, Tragedy

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep - Titanic: The Musical Milwaukee Rep - Titanic: The Musical

The Titanic was technological feat in 1912, carrying 2,240 passengers on its maiden voyage from England to America. But four days into its journey, tragedy struck when the “unsinkable” vessel hit an iceberg. In less than three hours, many of those dreams perished in the frigid Atlantic Ocean, Only 700 people survived.

The legendary story of Titanic has lived on since and most recently as Titanic the Musical, currently onstage at the Milwaukee Rep. It is a production that is as sleek, stylish and well-polished as anything found in the wealthy first-class section of the ship. The attention to detail is meticulous; from the rich history of facts and experiences depicted in Peter Stone’s book to the authentic costume designs by Alexander B. Tecoma. It’s history, entertainment and at the same time, a painful reminder of an incomprehensible tragedy, especially since we all know what’s to come.

This Titanic is making another appearance after its Spring 2022 run was cut short by the pandemic. And we can thank director Mark Clements for bringing it back in tip top shape with a top notch production. Since we know the outcome, the focus is on the various stories of the passengers that travel on this ill-fated voyage. And we get a glimpse into the class systems—first, second and third—literally and figuratively and how they operated, even at the time of the collision.

This Titanic has it all: the romance of a young couple in love looking forward to life in America; Irish immigrants looking for a better world where the “streets are paved with gold”; the wealthy being, well, conspicuously wealthy; and the hardworking staff where this is just another trip, The musical score by Maury Yeston (Nine) is remarkably upbeat, hopeful in its outlook, as the passengers share their dreams of better lives awaiting them.

With a cast of 28 actors, this is truly an ensemble performance. And it all works so well, given the “real life” characterizations and uniformly excellent vocals that bring a depth of range and emotions to the majestic-sounding music.

And there’s of course, the ship itself. Rather than literally creating catwalks on multiple levels, scenic designer Tim Mackabee gives us the sense of enormity with a simple back wall of portholes and one set above for the ship’s captain and assistants. Less is so much more here allowing our imaginations to create the enormity of the ship.

As “the moment” approaches, lighting designer Jason Fassl creates a beautiful night of starry sky flooding the stage everywhere, as the music becomes foreboding, the crash imminent. The sense of eerie calm and dazzling starlight makes the moments leading up to the fateful event all the more ominous—and tragic.

Titanic truly was a “ship of dreams.” And while many died “clinging to those dreams,” Titanic the Musical reminds us that the dreams of life can be found not necessarily in the destination ... but in the journey itself.

Titanic the Musical runs through Oct. 23 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: two hours, 25 minutes with an intermission. For more information, call the box office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.