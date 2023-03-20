Theater Spoofed in Skylight Theatre’s Slapstick Comedy ‘Noises Off’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's 'Noises Off' Linda Mugleston and Becky Cofta in Skylight Music Theatre's 'Noises Off'

It’s been 40 years since Michael Frayn’s British slapstick comedy Noises Off made its debut. The current Skylight Music Theatre production proves that all that is “classic” (we won’t say “old”) can be made fresh and fun and an absolute delight to watch and revel in the onstage shenanigans—once again.

Noises Off is a “play within a play” and therein lies the nonstop humor and high energy. The audience watches as a misguided group of actors tries-in comedic vain—to put on Nothing On, a light farce where nothing goes right, much to the growing frustration of its director Lloyd (another terrific performance by veteran Matt Daniels). They mix up stage cues, entrances, exits, lines, props and just about everything else. But all those “wrongs” lead up to so many laughs that half the fun is watching to see how they’ll make it to opening night.

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's 'Noises Off' Jake Horstmeier, Jenna K. Vik and Joel Kopischke in Skylight Music Theatre's 'Noises Off'

Noises Off (the title comes from sounds made offstage) is a testament to comedic timing and this ensemble does a fantastic job. The physical demands are no stop: pratfalls, tumbling downstairs, opening and closing of doors, climbing through windows and just about everything else an actor can perform—onstage and backstage. Done in three acts, Noises Off repeats the First Act’s scenes, but now from behind the set. And by then, the comedy is in freefall. When Noting On finally opens, it turns into “real time” adlibbing and making it up as it goes wrong, while coming apart at the seams. Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger has finely tuned the slapstick precision of this work so that the actors appear natural and effortless, which only serves to ramp up the hilarious hijinks.

The multi-talented cast excels throughout: Linda Muggleston delights as the cockneyed housekeeper who can’t remember her cues; Max Christian Pink’s deadpan delivery as the realtor who can’t complete a thought is spot on; Becky Cofta’s ditzy blonde; Brooke, is a hoot with every move; Jake Horstmeier as the overly sensitive Freddy is just plain fun to watch given his physical acrobatics; Alexander Johnson as the overly exhausted stage manager; and Emily Knott as the highly emotional stage assistant really round out this colorful cast of misfits, along with Jenna K. Vik’s Belinda who tries to fix everything—but does just the opposite.

And as the actor who fancies a drink (and a few more), Joel Kopischke is the perfect addition as the actor playing a burglar who misses his entrances but more than makes up for it in laughs.

Skylight has also made some clever additions to this production: an actual “ program” for the play within a play, complete with bios. And a live six-member house band—The Sardines— with charming vocalist Leah Gawel that introduces the scenes and plays during intermission featuring retro ‘50s music. Now that’s entertainment.

And Noises Off is a great way to get your laugh on. Guaranteed!

Noises Off runs through April 2 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. Run time: 2 hours, 45 minutes including two 15-minute intermissions. Recommended for ages 10 and up. For more information, call the Box Office at: 414-291-7800, or visit: skylightmusictheatre.org