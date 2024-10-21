Theatrical Tendencies’ Cozy Murder Comedy

× Expand Photo Via Theatrical Tendencies - theatricaltendencies.com The Vultures

Talbot and Mr. Crosby await the arrival of the heirs. A man has passed away and his will is to be read. As he had no close surviving relatives, those assembled are largely a group of total strangers in Mark A. Ridge’s The Vultures. Theatrical Tendencies opens its season with an intimate, little production of the dark contemporary comedy directed by Mark E. Schuster. It’s a fun, little ensemble murder mystery comedy that navigates its way across the stage quite effectively.

Schuster also serves as scenic designer for the show. He does particularly good work filling the tiny space of a studio theater stage for the mansion’s library. Aaron J. Robertson’s lighting design fills the space with depth and texture that makes it all feel twice as big as it really is.

The ensemble is the soul of any murder mystery comedy. Theatrical Tendencies has assembled a fun cast. Nathan Broege is charming as Hunter—the hair stylist who stands to inherent the fortune if he can only keep everyone reasonably certain that he’s not crazy. Complicating matters is news that an escaped homicidal maniac from down the street may be lurking somewhere around the mansion.

Schuster is working with quite an ensemble. Jillian Smith plays with a stultifyingly comic darkness as the estate’s assistant Talbot. Scott Sorenson has a sharply understated presence as executor of the will Mr. Crosby. Christopher Orth is pleasantly affable as the accountant who serves as Hunter’s potential love interest. There are a number of other fun and colorful performances around the edges of the ensemble including Madison Van Allen as a vivacious southerner who is just happy to be on an adventure.

Theatrical Tendencies’ production of The Vultures runs through Oct. 27 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S 73rd St. in West Allis. For more information, visit Theatrical Tendencies online.