With ‘Mary Poppins’ Broadway Comes to Greendale

Greendale Community Theatre's 'Mary Poppins'

If you check the direction of the wind, it’s headed toward Greendale Community Theatre as Mary Poppins is on her way to Number 17 Cherry Tree Lane, London.

But we’re taking about the 2006 Broadway musical version based on the beloved 1964 Disney film (yes, it’s been around that long) and the children’s books by P.L. Travers. And while it sticks to the main storyline of the Banks family, particularly young Jane and Michael, audiences will note differences between the film and books in this version, which incorporates elements of both.

Jane and Michael are definitely naughtier, bickering back and forth and fighting. Hence the need for that one-of-a-kind nanny who’s “practically perfect in every way.”

And audiences get to see the back story of their father, George Banks, as a child and how his experiences (scary, to say the least) shaped him. He and Mrs. Banks are also more at a loss as to how to run their household, their children, their lives. So, who better to fly in on that magic umbrella with the magical bag of potions holding all sorts of wonderful trickery?

A number of the songs from the film have been deleted and replaced with new music (“Being Mrs. Banks” replaces “Sister Suffragette, “Precision and Order” replaces “The Life I Lead”).

Bur one thing’s for certain when it comes to Mary Poppins. And that’s her timeless teachings of valuing what’s most important in life: family and values. As Mary puts it so eloquently: “Anything can happen if you let it.” Just watch and see.

Mary Poppins runs through Aug. 6 at Greendale High School’s Reiman Family Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. St. For more information, call the box office at 414-817-7600 or visit www.greendaletheatre.org.