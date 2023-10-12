‘Predecessor: Works from the Layton School of Art’ at MIAD

× Expand MIAD Predecessor: Works from the Layton School of Art’ banner

In 1920, Charlotte Partridge and Miriam Frank opened the Layton School of Art in the basement of the Frederick Layton Art Gallery in downtown Milwaukee. The school flourished and eventually relocated to a building on Prospect Avenue in 1953. Along the way they laid the foundation of the Milwaukee art world and did so in reciprocity and dialogue with an exploding international movement of Modern art and culture.

Some of us remember the school, which closed in 1974, and others are aware of its profound legacy, but a growing number of newcomers in the Milwaukee scene seem to have a fading sense of how much of the solid ground on which they create is owed to Layton. Thankfully “Predecessor: Works from the Layton School of Art” running through December 8 in the Layton Galleries at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design presents a running account of its influence and production.

The exhibition progresses chronologically through the school’s decades of operation. In doing so it functions as a time capsule for both the individual artists at the school and the movements they represented as history unfurled in their laps. With its pedagogical roots in German Expressionism and the multidisciplinary style of the Bauhaus, Layton was ahead of its time in the United States, and the consistency of variety in the exhibition reflects this enthusiasm.

Graphic Design

The work of the 1920’s features a medley of graphic design from the period, including Rudy Wendelin, most famous for his Smokey-the-Bear ad campaign produced on behalf of the United States Forest Service. It’s a shining example of a world where fine art and corporate design were once happily married but have since amicably divorced. The wall representing art from the 1930’s provides descriptive text about the WPA as well as art inspired by it, notably wood cuts of workers by Mietzi Bleck that sharply recall the gritty romance of that fraught moment. Progressing through decades we see paintings by Karl Priebe from the ‘40s and a sensational Joseph Friebert painting from the ‘50s reflecting America’s and the Western World’s transition from sooty industrial naiveté, to a post–industrial, and service-oriented era that would see both commerce and art evolve into their own separate industrial complexes, with independent rules, instrumentalities, and professionalized administrative systems. These circumstances, if not explicitly responsible for the eventual end of the school, were symbolic of what its ending signified in the post-modern art world.

Despite having disappeared decades ago, the exhibition still blesses us with some brilliant contemporary exponents of the school’s ongoing legacy: a typically stunning painting by Tom Uttech of the faunally kinetic Northwoods, and designer and illustrator Lois Ehlert’s pared down characters from children’s books which remind us of the brilliance of form, simplicity, and the elegance of language. The yawning differences between these two artists’ individual perspectives underscore the enduring value of this show, this moment in time, and the unique educational coil represented by the school.

Layton was a place, on top of a time, injected into spongy, wide-eyed students that ignited an incalculable amount of individualized visual offerings. The hand of the moment was there, of course; social beings will always coalesce into groups of friends, that become movements, that become periods of art. But the grainy, particular variety in this dense collection of work from the 1920s through the ‘70s at the Layton School tells us something meaningful about what we’ve gained and lost from our hyper-networked moment; feedback loops and social media homogenize society now where classrooms once stirred ideas, stuff, and people together.

