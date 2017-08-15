Champagne Dinner Series: Bollinger Dinner

Bacchus Restaurant 925 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30pm

The team at Bacchus is pleased to host an evening with Cyril Delarue, Bollinger’s Commercial Director and great nephew of Lily Bollinger. Join us for a five-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Nick Wirth with pairings from the Bollinger collection, including the exceptionally rare 2002 R.D. Champagne. For all champagne lovers, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Price: $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity

