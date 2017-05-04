Your Chance to Be a Superstar with Live Band Karaoke Fundraising Event to Benefit The TEARS Foundation

A year after a painfulloss, a Massachusetts’ couple is returning to the community they once calledhome to bring a special awareness message this May. “Rock the Night,” a LiveBand Karaoke fundraiser to benefit The TEARS Foundation, hosted by BrettFinnell and Christina Relacion-Finnell, aims to raise funds for the nonprofitorganization that provides financial and emotional support to individuals whohave experienced the loss of a pregnancy or infant. Erik Bilstad, of Newsradio620 WTMJ, will emcee the event.
Rock the Night is foranyone who has ever dreamed of being a rock star. It’s your chance to sing witha live band to many popular hits from the past and present. The fundraiser willbe held from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Victor's on Van Buren, 1230 N. VanBuren Street, in Milwaukee. Live Band Karaoke Milwaukee, a member of SoundCheck Entertainment, will provide entertainment. For more information and topurchase tickets, visit http://rockthenight.brownpapertickets.com/. Tickets are $25 inadvance ($30 at the door, if available). This event is 21 and older only.Interested singers may also purchase a VIP option in advance to ensure theirchance to sing with the live band for just $10.