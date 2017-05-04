Your Chance to Be a Superstar with Live Band Karaoke Fundraising Event to Benefit The TEARS Foundation

×

A year after a painfulloss, a Massachusetts’ couple is returning to the community they once calledhome to bring a special awareness message this May. “Rock the Night,” a LiveBand Karaoke fundraiser to benefit The TEARS Foundation, hosted by BrettFinnell and Christina Relacion-Finnell, aims to raise funds for the nonprofitorganization that provides financial and emotional support to individuals whohave experienced the loss of a pregnancy or infant. Erik Bilstad, of Newsradio620 WTMJ, will emcee the event.