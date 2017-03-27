FREE Guinness Social

Event time: 6pm-8pm

Join us and Guinness for a FREE Social Event at the Red Lion Pub during Milwaukee's Beer Week! This is a great social event for interacting with other "Beer Lovers", networking, meeting new people, and just enjoying a great beer.

- The first 20 gets a pint of Guinness of us!

- Enjoy samplings featuring some new additions to the Guinness portfolio.

- Hang out with Jimmy Callahan, Guinness Brewery Ambassador, and learn as much as there is to know about Guinness as a brand, company, and great beer.

- Network with other Beer Lovers.

- Stick around for live music from the Jammers beginning at 8:00PM.

Price: FREE