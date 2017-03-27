FREE Guinness Social
Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6pm-8pm
Join us and Guinness for a FREE Social Event at the Red Lion Pub during Milwaukee's Beer Week! This is a great social event for interacting with other "Beer Lovers", networking, meeting new people, and just enjoying a great beer.
- The first 20 gets a pint of Guinness of us!
- Enjoy samplings featuring some new additions to the Guinness portfolio.
- Hang out with Jimmy Callahan, Guinness Brewery Ambassador, and learn as much as there is to know about Guinness as a brand, company, and great beer.
- Network with other Beer Lovers.
- Stick around for live music from the Jammers beginning at 8:00PM.
Price: FREE