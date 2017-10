×

Your favorite Milwaukee area family fun dance party moves OUTDOORS at the Bavarian Bierhaus for ONE DAY ONLY!

A full afternoon of fun for everyone!

* Music/Lights/Bubbles show

* Food & Drink

* Face painting

* Henna tattoos

* Colorful hair wrapping & braiding

* Puppet show

* Sidewalk chalk art zone

* Water tattoos!

* Inflatable fun with a bounce house, slide obstacle course and football game!

Stage shows will include DJ lukewarm, James the Magician and a youth breakdancing showcase.

Children age 1-18: $5

Adults and children under 12 months old are FREE!!!

* BONUS GIVEAWAY*

The first 100 children with paid admission will receive a FREE commemorative drawstring backpack! *