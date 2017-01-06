Let Us Be Your Valentine: The Dick Strauss Big Band w/Tom Weiland (6:30pm)

Event time: 630pm-11pm

Enjoy Live Music? Come enjoy Milwaukee's premiere Valentine's Day Celebration with the Dick Strauss Big Band, and special guest Tom Weiland's Dean Martin Live From Las Vegas Tribute. Cocktails, Dinner Buffet, Dancing (dance or just sit back and enjoy the show), free guest giveaways. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or at the door.

Price: General: $30.00 Individual $55.00 Couple $220.00 Table of 8 ( Table of 8 reservation receives a box of chocolate) Preferred Seating Available $40.00 Individual $65.00 Couple $260.00 Table of 8 (Table of 8 reservation receives a box of chocolate)