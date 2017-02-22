Pasta Fest: John Garcia & Tom Sorce Band (12pm)

Event time: 11:30am -5:30pm

GREAT FOOD

Pasta Fest is a family friendly, affordable event held at American Serb Hall. Bring your whole family for a delicious pasta dinner with sauce by Milwaukee’s favorite Barbiere’s Italian Inn. Homemade Italian-style all-beef meatballs, as well as salad, garlic bread & dessert.

EXCITING ENTERTAINMENT & FABULOUS RAFFLES

General Raffles drawn every 2 hours, Grand Raffles, Musical Entertainment and fun for the kids!

SUPPORT A GREAT CAUSE

All proceeds from Women for MACC, Inc. fundraising events go to the MACC Fund - Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. who we partner with to help support childhood cancer research & cures.