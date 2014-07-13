Pizzeria Piccola Sunday August 13 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs
Pizzeria Piccola 7606 W. State St. , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Event time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Eat at Pizzeria Piccola to
benefit Second Hand Purrs
cat shelter!!!
Society Sunday
August 13, 2017
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
7606 West State Street
Wauwatosa
AWESOME RAFFLE PRIZES:
Milwaukee County Zoo tickets
Milwaukee Rep Theatre Tickets
Bartolotta Restaurant Gift Certificates
and more…..
Take a night off from cooking and come dine with family and friends for this fundraising feast! Raffle prizes, tons of food, and purrfect company—what could be better? And Second Hand Purrs receives 15-25% of all food sales!!!
Dine in or carry out par-baked or completely baked pizza and pastas. Please call Pizzeria Piccola in advance for carry-out orders at 414-443-0800. Frozen pizzas are also available for carry-out. Please visit their website at www.pizzeriapiccola.com for menu information.
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/702395279950686