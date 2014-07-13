Pizzeria Piccola Sunday August 13 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

Pizzeria Piccola 7606 W. State St. , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Event time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Eat at Pizzeria Piccola to

benefit Second Hand Purrs

cat shelter!!!

Society Sunday

August 13, 2017

         4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

        7606 West State Street 

                 Wauwatosa             

                

               AWESOME RAFFLE PRIZES:

 

                      Milwaukee County Zoo tickets

                  Milwaukee Rep Theatre Tickets

                Bartolotta Restaurant Gift Certificates

                                     and more…..

 

Take a night off from cooking and come dine with family and friends for this fundraising feast! Raffle prizes, tons of food, and purrfect company—what could be better? And Second Hand Purrs receives 15-25% of all food sales!!!

 

Dine in or carry out par-baked or completely baked pizza and pastas. Please call Pizzeria Piccola in advance for carry-out orders at 414-443-0800. Frozen pizzas are also available for carry-out. Please visit their website at www.pizzeriapiccola.com for menu information.

http://secondhandpurrs.org/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/702395279950686

Pizzeria Piccola 7606 W. State St. , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
