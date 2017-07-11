Thriftones w/ Avon Dale

Event time: 9:30pm

Milwaukee’s own Thriftones are known for genre-diverse tunes that sound both familiar and surprising. Their music is at times funky, bluesy, soft and aggressive, depending on the tune. Self-described as “folkadelic,” the four-piece folk-rockers have been a staple in the local music scene since 2011. The Memphis, Tenn.-based rock band Avon Dale will open for them at this show.