Tom Radai and David Miller present: Tribute to James Cotton (4pm)

Event time: 4-7pm

Tom Radai and David Miller Present:

Tribute to James Cotton featuring members from the James Cotton Band and the Buddy Guy Band (Jerry Porter and Tom Holland) plus Blue Rick from the John Brim Band, Mike Scharf from Lil' Ed and John Primer, and Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi from Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, and Robert Lockwood, Jr. This wonderful event will be held at the American Serb Hall (Hall of Presidents) 5101 West Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee WI from 4 pm -7 pm. Doors open at 3:30 pm and advanced tickets are $10 online/$15 at the Door.There will be a cash bar available and food available for purchase. For questions, please contact David Miller at (414) 375-9895 or email me at David@DavidMiller.us