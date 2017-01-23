Tuesday Night Jam Session

Event time: 8pm-11pm

Join us TUESDAY, Jan. 31st, for the return of the "Pickers Circle" back where it began 8 years ago! A congregation of musicians, started by Mark Meaney, will be arriving around 8PM to fill the Red Lion Pub​ with seasoned musicians openly singing and playing a variety of songs which is open to anyone.

The Pickers Circle was even a featured winner in Milwaukee Magazine​ Best of 2016 issue!

https://www.milwaukeemag.com/2016/09/22/best-milwaukee-2016-tease/

Price: FREE