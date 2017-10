×

Come and enjoy an elegant evening with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row!



The evening will begin with a complementary Irish Old Fashioned during our cocktail reception. Everyone can then get comfortable and enjoy 4 delicious courses each paired with different whiskey's from the Tullamore D.E.W. family. We will conclude the final dessert course with a warm Irish Coffee.



Every guest to the dinner will be placed in a drawing to WIN a bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey that evening. Like what you taste, there will also be the opportunity to purchase some of the ware Tullamore D.E.W. whiskeys for your personal collection at home.



Tickets for this dinner must be pre-purchased since there are limited seats available. Please use our Evenbrite Link HERE to purchase yours before they sell out.



With any questions please contact devan@redlionpubmke.com