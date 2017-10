×

Experience Kil@wat’s electrifying cuisine in the heart ofdowntown Milwaukee this Valentine’s Day with your loved one!

For Valentine’s Day weekend (2/10- 2/11) and Valentine’s Day(2/14), couples can pick from a variety of delicious offerings:

First Course Specials:

Chicken Fried Oysters, Spicy Chowchow, CeleriacRemoulade – $11

Main Course:

Beet Root Bucatini (La Clare Farms Goat Cheese,Grilled Onions, Pistachios) – $15

Grilled Flat Iron Steak (Rock Shrimp FriedJasmine Rice, Baby Bok Choy, Miso Hollandaise) – $33

Roasted Cod (Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, TonkatsuBroth, Ginger Scallion Salsa) – $32

Desserts:

Special offerings from Pastry Chef XaxonaMatabele – $9.

Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine Special: $35 per bottle