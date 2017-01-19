Valentine's Day Special

×

Experience the ambiance and elegance of Mason Street Grillwith your significant other this Valentine’s Day. Mason Street is proud tooffer a three course meal special for couples!

Diners can choose from several offerings on our three-courseValentine’s special menu for $95 p/couple:

First Course (choice of one)

Shrimp Bisque (tarragon and crème fraiche)

Spinach Salad (bacon vinaigrette, soft-poachedegg, green beans)

Mason Street Grill Chopped Salad (mustardhorseradish dressing, bacon , egg, onion, tomato and cucumber)

Main Course (choice of one)

6oz Filet Mignon (béarnaise, peppercorn orbordelaise sauce)

64 Hour Braise Short Ribs (truffle mashedpotato, glazed Cipollini onions)

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon (Tuscan white beans,tomato confit, gremolata)

Seared Blackened Mahi Mahi (sweet cornsuccotash, smoked heirloom tomato sauce)

Sides for Sharing(one choice p/ couple)

Roasted Broccoli, Red Pepper Flakes, SauteedSugar Snap Peas, Delmonico Potato, Loaded Mashed Potato, Cream of Corn

Dessert Platter(for two)