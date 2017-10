×

Travel with the Red Lion Pub as we bring Rose wine's from around the world to down-town Milwaukee!



With our first "Wine Around the World" event we will be traveling to Italy, France, Spain, and the West Coast of the U.S. Sampling 6 Rose wine's from these areas as they are accompanied by delicious small plates prepared in house.



Use your information sheets to keep track of your favorites, we will be bringing in bottles of these speciality rose wine's which will be available for purchase during the event.



*First 20 to sign up receive a complimentary split of Lunetta Sparkling Rose being featured from Italy.



Pre-registration is encouraged, space is limited. Please use the Eventbrite link to purchase your ticket or contact sandy@redlionpubmke.com for more information.