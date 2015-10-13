Film Clips 10.13.15

Bridge of Spies PG-13

Set between 1957 and 1962, this factual account casts Tom Hanks as insurance lawyer James B. Donovan. He agrees to defend Russian spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) and persuades the court to spare Abel’s life in case he’ll be useful in a future prisoner exchange. Donovan’s foresight pays off when a downed American pilot is captured by the Russians. Sent to Berlin to broker the prisoner exchange during the final phase of construction on the Berlin Wall, Donovan fears for his life, but is nevertheless determined to rescue the pilot from torture for the information he possesses. Teaming Steven Spielberg with his favorite everyman Hanks, this one’s got Oscar Nominee stamped all over it. (Lisa Miller)

Crimson Peak R

After Edith (Mia Wasikowska) marries mysterious Thomas (Tom Hiddleston), she moves into the dilapidated mansion where he lives with his sister Lucille (Jessica Chastain). Instructed to avoid certain areas of the house, Edith is drawn to the forbidden places by spirits. Co-written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, the visually sumptuous story contains a major twist that is surprisingly revealed in the trailer. Shot in a mere 68 days, Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Stone were originally slated for the roles played by Hiddleston and Wasikowska. No one’s saying why Cumberbatch withdrew but Stone was replaced due to scheduling conflicts. (L.M.)

Goosesbumps: 3D PG

Jack Black appears as horror author R.L. Stine, whose frightening creations are accidentally released by the inquisitive boy next door (Dylan Minnette) who has a crush on Stine’s daughter (Odeya Rush). Dozens of the author’s monsters soon overrun their small town, including the praying mantis, the Blob, the Creeps, the vampire poodle, the abominable snowman and a horde of vengeful gnomes. Mixing CGI, special effects makeup and puppetry yields a lively spook fest that compels Stine to enlist both his own daughter and the neighbor kid to trick the monsters back into their books...but oh my Halloween costumes! This Goosebumps series adaptation releases all these monsters for trick or treats. (L.M.)

Mr. Kaplan Not Rated

Jacob Kaplan, age 76, worries that he has not fulfilled his destiny to do something important in this world. Having escaped Poland as the Holocaust began, Kaplan is now living in Uruguay, 1997, where he becomes obsessed with an elderly German immigrant. Convinced despite evidence to the contrary that the German is an escaped Nazi, he launches a quixotic quest to bring the man to justice. He even has his Sancho Panza in the form of Wilson, an amiable doofus who becomes his eager assistant. Directed by Ãlvaro Brechner, Mr. Kaplan balances humor and pathos with surprising twists. (David Luhrssen)

7:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Marcus North Shore Cinema as part of the Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival.