Film Clips: Apr. 19, 2018

Final Portrait (Rated R)

Geoffrey Rush shows his range as one of the world’s finest character actors in the role of Alberto Giacometti (1906-1966), the surrealist and sculptor. Set in 1964 Paris and based on the recollections of American expatriate art critic James Lord, Final Portrait depicts Giacometti as a rumpled curmudgeon. He is painting a portrait of Lord—played with flustered composure by Armie Hammer. The sooty elegance of old Paris is minutely detailed; Rush’s performance is worth the admission in a movie where relatively little happens. Giacometti’s dismissal of Pablo Picasso as a pompous ass is both funny and apt. (David Luhrssen)

I Feel Pretty (Rated PG-13)

Feeling overweight and self-conscious, Renee Barrett (Amy Schumer) is working out at the gym when she receives a head injury that alters her perspective. Suddenly, Renee sees a supermodel staring back from the mirror and acts accordingly. With newfound confidence arising from what she believes is her ideal appearance, real and imagined opportunities open up for Renee. If anyone can pull off this plot, it’s comedienne Schumer, who, for years, has made comedy from her body image issues in light of society’s expectations. However, her screenwriting team, Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, possess a mediocre track record. We can hope that stepping in as co-directors, and writing a script tailored to Schumer’s strengths, will bring their vision to life as never before. (Lisa Miller)

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

The best-known title in this year’s Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, the Oscar-nominated Last Man in Aleppo, is a documentary on the “White Helmets”—a group of volunteers helping beleaguered Syrians survive their country’s civil war. On the lighter side, Victoria & Abdul is the story of a Muslim Indian who finds an unexpected friendship with Queen Victoria. Some films address issues in the U.S., especially By the Dawn’s Early Light, a documentary on basketball star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, suspended by the NBA for sitting down during the national anthem. For more information, visit mmfilmfest.com. (David Luhrssen)

April 22-May 7 at UWM’s Union Theatre, Marquette University’s Weasler Auditorium, Alverno College’s Wehr Auditorium and Cardinal Stritch University’s Schroeder Auditorium.

Super Troopers 2 (Rated R)

When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers: Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Rod, are called in to set up a new highway patrol station in the disputed area. The result is unconventional police work that could well kick off a North American war. Raunchy and distasteful, the first Super Troopers, released 17 years ago, was widely panned. However, during the ensuing years, the film gained a cult following that got the troopers a green light for round two. Hard-core fans are in, but the offensive trailer alone will dissuade many. (L.M.)

Traffik (Rated R)

Paula Patton and Omar Epps portray Brea and John, a couple choosing a remote mountain mansionette for their weekend escape. Surprised by the arrival of friends Darren and Malia (Laz Alonso and Roselyn Sanchez), John is concerned they’ll throw a monkey wrench into his marriage proposal plans. But he has bigger problems after Brea comes obtains a cell phone belonging to a biker gang member who subsequently tracks them to their weekend digs. Having secrets to protect, the gang’s threats escalate, forcing the foursome to fight for their lives. Written and directed by Deon Taylor, whose works frequently find focus on the persecution of innocent African Americans by whites, this film relies on a host of stereotypes to deliver, pretty much, more of the same. (L.M.)