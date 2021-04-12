Film Clips: April 12, 2021

The Man in Search of his Murderer (Kino Classics Blu-ray)

Hans is in the mirror when the film opens, holding a gun to his head. While hesitating to shoot, he’s interrupted by a burglar, Otto, and negotiates a deal. Otto will kill Hans—but only after Otto clears the job with the legal department of his criminal organization. The 1931 German film is a gallows comedy by a trio who would soon leave their mark in Hollywood. The Man in Search of his Murderer is directed by Robert Siodmak (The Killers) and cowritten by his brother Curt (The Wolf Man) and Billy Wilder (Sunset Boulevard). Wilder’s love of dark irony is evident as Hans falls in love, regains his zest for life and tries to cancel his contract with Otto. The inventive camera angles would also travel to Hollywood. (David Luhrssen)

Monday (Limited released to theaters, streaming April 16 on Video-On-Demand)

Depicting wildly, out-of-control passion is a weekend job for “Monday.” Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough) are American ex-pats in Athens when they embark on a whirlwind week of good times and sex on a beach that gets them arrested. Undeterred, the pair continue exploring their unquenchable mutual attraction on weekends—even though their lives keep threatening to get in the way. DJ Mickey and immigration lawyer Chloe seem an odd pair, connected by their penchant to party the weekend away. However, as the film observes, Monday inevitably rears an ugly head. (Lisa Miller)

My Little Sister (Film Movement DVD)

My Little Sister begins in the medicated blur of a hospital room and the neatly kept home of the dying man’s sister. The film by Swiss writer-directors Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond goes many minutes without words, allowing the warm gestures of familiarity to tell its story of a playwright who tries to bring her terminally ill brother back to the stage, despite the sacrifices this will entail. Bonus features include Jay Dockendorf’s short “Three Deaths.” Based on Tolstoy’s story, the deliberative inconclusive film offers intimate glimpses into different ways of facing the final inevitable. (David Luhrssen)

Nobody (Streaming April 16 on Video-On-Demand)

Equal rights and other politically correct stuff, can be emasculating. Hutch Mansell’s (Bob Odenkirk) tame suburban existence leaves him feeling invisible. Having refused to fight back during a home invasion robbery, Mansell gets his dander up after the burglars steal his little girl’s kitty bracelet. From the ashes of discontent, Mansell rises up with a particular set of skills. Odenkirk, 59, joins the ranks of battle-hardened males who fit in by repressing their instincts. With the cat out of the bag, this tongue-and-cheek tale rains hell on kitty bracelet thieves. (Lisa Miller)

Waterboys (Corinth Films DVD)

Victor (Leopold Witte) is a bestselling Dutch crime novelist5 who comes home to find a note from his wife Elsbeth: “When I’m back from work, I want you out of here.” Simultaneously, their son Zack (Tim Linde) is being tossed out by his girlfriend. Although slightly estranged, Victor and Zack travel together to a book launch in Edinburgh on a fraught father-son, sea-and-road trip. Victor thinks Zack is incapable and Zack thinks dad is manipulative. Both have a point in this poignant family comedy-drama carried on a current of melancholy and regret. The music of the ‘80s Scottish band The Waterboys is integral to the story (and culminates in a concert). Waterboys is a fully satisfying film. (David Luhrssen)