Film Clips: Aug. 7

Elysium R

In the year 2154, Max (Matt Damon) is one of many workers toiling on a ruined planet Earth while the privileged look down upon them from Elysium, an enormous, futuristic space station equipped with every imaginable convenience. Then Max receives a lethal dose of radiation. With only days to live, he is persuaded to undertake a daring mission that—if successful—will force Elysium to bring all of Earth’s inhabitants aboard. Jodie Foster appears as Elysium’s icy leader while William Fichtner portrays her counterpart on Earth. Alice Braga plays Max’s love interest, who follows him to Elysium in an effort to save her leukemia-stricken daughter. Penned and helmed by District 9 writer-director Neill Blomkamp, the story takes its time examining the class divide and the very different worlds each class inhabits. (Lisa Miller)

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters PG

Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) remains unsettled by rumors that it will be he who brings down Olympus, despite being Poseidon’s son. Percy is particularly disturbed to discover he has a clumsy Cyclops half-brother (Douglas Smith), but these concerns are relegated to the background once a powerful beast and an ugly gang of cannibal giants attack the half-blood camp for demigods. With its circle of protection compromised, this safe haven will soon be overrun unless Percy and company can retrieve the Golden Fleece. Along with his Cyclops half-brother and Percy’s friends, Grover (Brandon T. Jackson) and Annabeth (Aleaxandra Daddario), the four attempt to cross the Sea of Monsters to reach the Golden Fleece, or die trying. Adapted from a best-selling, young-adult trilogy, the first chapter took in more than double its $95 million dollar budget. It’s hoped this monster-filled, PG-rated adventure will do the same despite its poorly written dialog and underdeveloped characters. (L.M.)

Planes PG

On the heels of Cars and Cars 2 , Disney commissioned DisneyToon Studios (rather than Walt Disney Animation Studios) to transfer the money-making formula over to planes. A direct-to-home-video release was planned, but execs liked the results so well, they decided to give the film a theatrical run. Dusty Crophopper (voiced by Dane Cook) spreads fertilizer over farm fields, but he dreams of racing in the Wings Around the Globe competition. Despite his fear of flying at heights over 1,000 feet, Dusty tries out and qualifies for the race. To take on the best in an around-the-world marathon, Dusty is helped by loyal friends: a forklift, a fuel truck and an old British naval plane. Cars viewers will note the similarities in this story, along with its animation style, including faces with eyes placed on windshields and bumpers for mouths. Given that it’s all been done before—are we excited? (L.M.)

We’re the Millers R

After losing both his marijuana stash and his cash, David Clark (Jason Sudeikis) has no means of paying his supplier—the wealthy, orca-owning nut named Brad (Ed Helms). Having formerly dealt pot to soccer moms and depressed chefs, David learns that the only way to set things right is to bring a large order of Mexican weed across the border. David concocts a plan, recruiting cynical stripper Rose (Jennifer Aniston) to pose as his wife and a pot-crazy kid and a streetwise teen as their pretend family. Calling themselves the Millers, the group will hide the dope inside a large, shiny RV. However, obtaining the weed and crossing the border are easier than hanging on to it. Aniston prances about in her skivvies, but her reteaming with Sudeikis from Horrible Bosses will need to put the “fun” in funny to achieve mass appeal. (L.M.)