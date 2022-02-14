Film Clips: Feb. 14, 2022

Dog (In theaters Feb. 18)

When his Army Ranger best friend, dies, former Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) agrees to transport his friend’s canine partner Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) to the funeral. Since Lulu’s a one-man dog, and Briggs doesn’t consider himself a “dog-person,” what ensues is a comedic road trip adventure. While racing along the Pacific Coast highway to arrive on time, Briggs commits numerous driving offenses. The duo confronts the possibility that pet psychics are real, and narrowly evades the wrath of violently aggressive pot farmers. During their escapades, both Lulu and Briggs find someone new to love in this Valentine’s day date-movie that proclaims in the trailer, “No dog dies.” Thank Dog for that. (Lisa Miller)

Roh (Film Movement DVD)

Seldom has a horror film opened with Koranic verses but seldom has a horror film been made in Malaysia. Roh was that nation’s 2021 entry for the Academy Awards. Director Emir Ezwan embeds his story of strange goings on in a web of folklore a family in the jungle—a mother and her adolescent children—sustain their lives through hunting, gathering and raising chickens.

There’s no running water and the lack of electricity adds to the unease. Things go bad when strangers visit, proffering wisdom and offering oracles. But mother has the best advice: “Never believe everything you see and hear in the forest.” Roh is like a tale told by the fireside—and that’s what it is in a place where sunlight filters through the canopy of trees and darkness rules the night. The lack of special effects adds to the chill. (David Luhrssen)

Uncharted (In theaters Feb. 18)

A bartender who also pick-pockets his wealthy clients, Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), is recruited by Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to help locate a $5 billion treasure. This adaptation of Sony PlayStation’s game uses every opportunity to showcase Holland’s ripped physique with Wahlberg cast as comic foil. To secure a hidden trove of 16th-century lost gold, the pair must race against capable Chloe (Sophia Ali) and fend off attacks from a martial arts warrior (Tati Gabrielle), working for sleazy tycoon Moncada (Antonio Banderas). Outsized greenscreen action highlights Nathan’s midair acrobatics and parkour derring-do in a PG-13 flick that’s determined to expand its game player base. (Lisa Miller)