Film Clips: Jan. 11, 2021

In Case of Emergency (Kino Lorber DVD)

The ER nurse in the documentary’s opening scene needs a few quiet moments on her porch before facing another day on the front lines of the pandemic. As she tells filmmaker Carolyn Jones, no one guessed how overwhelming COVID-19 would become. Most of the documentary was shot before the virus reached the U.S. and shows emergency medicine at work in “normal times.” The ER nurses are adrenalized by the fast pace, decide-now rush and the challenge of triage. They are the primary care system for America’s poor and underinsured and can be confronted by everything from a sore finger to a gunshot wound or a failed suicide. In Case of Emergency is a moving testimony to the workers who try to serve a population with nowhere else to turn for help. (David Luhrssen)

Lake Michigan Monster (Arrow Video Blu-ray)

Canada’s Guy Maddin comes to mind when watching this festival award-winner by Ryland Brickson Cole Tews. Set “somewhere near Milwaukee,” the film is aware of itself as a loving spoof of antique and current genres, cinematic mannerisms and actorly conventions as its deliberately improbable tale unspools in crumbling black and white filmstock. It’s as if a canister of nitrate film, already dissolving into its chemical foundation, was discovered washed up from a parallel dimension. Tews writes, directs and stars as a comical character posing as an old salt in search of a monster lurking in the abyss of Lake Michigan. Special features on the Blu-ray release include numerous interviews, among them one with the director on Mark Borchardt’s radio show. (David Luhrssen)

Locked Down (Thursday, January 14 on HBO Max)

British scribe Steven Knight, concocted the perfect pandemic crime in his script and director Doug Limon clamored aboard to film it. Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) see their lives go haywire during the UK’s pandemic lockdown. They were poised to separate, then COVID-19 monkey-wrenched that action. Angry about being stuck together and even angrier when they are furloughed, the couple indulges in fantasy that hatches a scheme to steal a valuable diamond. Strict UK pandemic protocols allowed no use of extras and required the crew wear masks at all times. Hey, at least they had work. (Lisa Miller)

One Night in Miami... (Friday, January 15 on Amazon)

Whether or not Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), actually gathered to celebrate the 1964 heavy-weight championship victory of Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) remains unverified. However, the friendly, sometimes angry discussion between them, aims to give us something to think about. Adapted from a play and directed by actress Regina King, the script asks whether a black icon is obliged to uplift others. Just 22 and the youngest of the bunch, Clay tries to smooth over their differences. Filmed from creative angles to lessen the claus​tro​phobic effect of its motel room setting, King's film engages us in her characters’ various beliefs. The film’s poetic license makes Clay appear about the same age as Malcolm (17-years his senior) and Brown (11-years older). History lives through its teller. (Lisa Miller)

“The Trip: Four Course Meal” (IFC DVD)

The funny business continued for a decade as British actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon—under the watchful camera of director Michael Winterbottom—made a series of road pictures. The first, “The Trip,” was an amusing journey to northern England with Coogan and Brydon acting as food critics. The ostensible purpose was to sample the cuisine but the real reason to keep going is the conversation. Coogan and Brydon are an endlessly entertaining comedy duo. The new DVD set collects the original “Trip” along with their succeeding journeys to Italy, Spain and, finally in 2020, Greece. More or less retracing Odysseus’ journey, the two friends have a great time discussing the ancient origins of everything (Nike, Marathon, the Trojan Horse) and trading quips about the entertainment industry. Coogan is a bit more interested in Aristotle while Brydon leans toward Barry Gibb (“Grease is the word!”). They’re great imitators of voices and gestures, riffing on Mick Jagger, Marlon Brando and Werner Herzog. Ten years already? They spend more than a few moments laughing over growing older. (David Luhrssen)