Film Clips: July 27, 2017

Atomic Blonde R

Charlize Theron produced and stars in Kurt Johnstad’s screen adaptation of the 2012 graphic novel, The Coldest City . Theron portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton, tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the West during the 1989 collapse of the Berlin Wall. Broughton is one of the West’s operatives targeted for execution by the unidentified East Bloc spy. She’s advised to trust no one, counting on her close-quarter combat skills and ability to repel numerous adversaries for her “Atomic Blonde” nickname. Theron’s ferocious action chops were earned over months of fight training in preparation for this role, elevating otherwise forgettable pabulum into non-stop escapist fare.

The Emoji Movie PG

The Emoji Movie conjures a city known as Textopolis that lives inside your cellphone. Problems occur when “meh” emoji Gene (voice of T.J. Miller) exhibits a multitude of facial expressions—a range expressly forbidden in the emoji business. Sent for retraining, Gene buddies with emojis Hi-5 (James Corden) and code-breaker Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer). While questioning the status quo, the trio uncovers a plot to destroy Textopolis. Made with kids in mind, the comedy makes a beeline for poo-poo emojis resembling chocolate soft-serve ice cream (including one voiced by Patrick Stewart), along with similar lowbrow humor deemed appropriate for tadpoles.