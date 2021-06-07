Film Clips: June 7, 2021

Beate (Corinth Films DVD)

The women (and one man) at the small, efficient lingerie factory are having fun on the job—until the owners lays-off the entire crew via text message. Although the factory is profitable, the work is being outsourced to Eastern Europe where labor is cheap and unions are absent. At first, the garment workers protest and stage a sit-in but then they get a better idea—seize the means of production by taking the sewing machines and going into business themselves, in collaboration with a cash-starved Catholic convent. Beate (Blessed), the feature debut by Italian director Samad Zarmandili, has what most contemporary Hollywood comedies lack: a snappy sense of timing, a comic rhythm as well as a sense of humor about meaningful issues. (David Luhrssen)

In the Heights (In Theaters and Streaming on HBO Max, June 11)

In the largely Hispanic neighborhood of Washington Heights, a group of ambitious young people struggle and dream big. Salon worker Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) plans to move downtown and become a designer; Nina (Leslie Grace) returns home from Stanford confused about her future; her father, Kevin (Jimmy Smits), brags about his daughter’s success, but struggles to pay her tuition; grocery store owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) dreams of being important. As the residents sing, dance and fantasize, they realize the vibrant beat of Washington Heights brings them strength. Adapted from the Broadway play, the film celebrates the power of youth and camaraderie. (Lisa Miller)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (In Theaters, June 11)

Rose Byrne portrays Bea, a present-day version of author Beatrice Potter. Now married to Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), Bea considers their resident rabbits to be family. They include: Peter (voice of James Corden), Flopsy (Margot Robbie), Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki), Benjamin (Colin Moody) and Cottontail (Aimee Horne). Thomas wants a baby of their own, prompting Peter to worry the bunnies will be ousted. After Bea’s “Peter Rabbit” books receive a commercial makeover, the disgruntled Peter runs off to seek adventure. This live action-CGI sequel, released overseas in May, boasts beautifully rendered bunnies, but like Bea’s books, the commercial makeover tarnishes its charm. (Lisa Miller)

Sin (Corinth Films DVD)

Michelangelo is considered one of the great artists of the Renaissance. In this film by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky, Michelangelo’s genius is accosted by trouble from every side. Portrayed by Alberto Testone, the artist is angry and distracted, short of money, drained of cash by his greedy family and threatened with charges of embezzlement. He’s also working under high pressure deadlines, the Inquisition wants to examine his work for ideological correctness and—worst of all—he’s caught between rival families struggling for control of the Vatican and Italy. Sin is gritty with the logistics of creativity under duress—just how do you move giant slabs of perfect marble down a steep mountainside? (David Luhrssen)