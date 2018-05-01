Film Clips: May 3, 2018

Movie Collectable Show

Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee’ genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead, Kuntz has remained a local phenomenon seen in recent years running the classic film series at the Charles Allis Museum. Twice a year, Kuntz hosts a Movie Collectable Show featuring dealers from the Midwest peddling movie posters, press kits, stills, lobby cards, DVDs and assorted movie industry memorabilia. (David Luhrssen)

10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, at Burnham Bowl Hall, 6016 W. Burnham St. Admission is $3.

Tully R

With the birth of her third child due any day, the emotionally unstable Marlo (Charlize Theron) decides that her fear of having a stranger in her home poses less risk than malfunctioning due to lack of sleep. Enter Tully (Mackenzie Davis), a bright 20-something, to assist Marlo. Reinvigorated by Tully’s helpfulness and understanding, Marlo shares her self-doubts and fears with the young woman, and they form a friendship that allows Marlo to appreciate her life. Finally, Marlo gains long-overdue perspective on the losses and rewards resulting from the demands of motherhood, reminding us that being a mom is one tough job. (Lisa Miller)