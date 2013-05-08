Film Clips: May 9

Writer Tina Gordon Chism directs her own script—one lifted from Meet the Parents . The twist is that here the bride's judgmental family is both exceedingly wealthy and African American. Craig Robinson portrays Wade Walker, a blue-collar children's entertainer determined to marry Grace (Kerry Washington) as soon as he overcomes her family's objections. Described as "the chocolate Kennedys," the Peeples reside in a palatial seaside home where Wade meets Grace’s cranky federal judge father Virgil (David Alan Grier), her alcoholic mama (S. Epatha Merkerson), her nerdy teen brother (Tyler James Williams) and her TV reporter sister (Kali Hawk) who is living a secret life. The skimpy screenplay barely holds together, but the good news is that producer Tyler Perry doesn't show up wearing Madea drag. (Lisa Miller)