Film Clips: Oct. 5, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 (Rated R)

The much-admired 1982 cult-classic, Blade Runner, finally gets its sequel. This moody, noirish future-verse thrives on astounding visuals. Harrison Ford returns as Rick Deckard, a “blade runner” (android-hunter), gone missing for some 30 years. Following 90 minutes of character exploration and scene-setting, new blade runner, LAPD Officer “K” (Ryan Gosling), finds and confronts his predecessor to discuss a long-buried secret that could plunge society into chaos. The androids (known as Replicants) serve mankind. They are the creation of wealthy Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) who developed the genetically modified food required to feed us. Clocking in at two-and-a-half hours, the film’s dystopian, thought-provoking story unfolds from a complex narrative that eventually reveals all.

The Mountain Between Us (Rated PG-13)

When a neurosurgeon (Idris Elba) en-route to perform an urgent surgery and a photo journalist (Kate Winslet) on her way to be married survive a plane crash, the pair set out across a snow-covered mountain range to reach safety. Battling injuries and a hungry mountain lion, the two are surprised to develop an unexpected romantic attraction. Based on a Charles Martin novel, this lovelorn adventure gets style points due to the characterizations created by Elba and Winslet as they explore largely uncharted romantic territory.

My Little Pony: The Movie (Rated: PG)

Having generated more than $1 billion dollars with its “My Little Pony” toys and a cartoon TV series, these Hasbro characters are loosely modeled on ponies and unicorns who sport jewel-colored manes that curl around their legs and hoofs. The chattering equines live happily in the kingdom of Equestria until Tempest Shadow (voiced by Emily Blunt) conspires to steal the ponies’ magic for herself. This compels Apple Bloom, Twilight Sparkle and Rainbow Dash (to name a few) to run away and befriend pirate parrots who will learn that “friendship is magic.” Originally geared toward little girls, My Little Pony has since acquired both adult female and male fanbases. That’s some magic!