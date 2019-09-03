Film Clips: Sept. 5, 2019

× Expand Leonard Bernstein: Larger Than Life (2016)

It: Chapter Two (Rated R)

Believing they’d defeated supernatural child-killer Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) during their adolescence, members of the Losers Club (childhood residents of Derry, Maine), have grown up and moved away—save one. Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), now Derry’s librarian, summons the other Losers home when It resurfaces. Members Beverly, Bill, Ben, Richie, Eddie and Stanley (Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, James Ransone and Andy Bean, respectively) return to Derry, unaware that Pennywise has called in reinforcements. His helpers are shape-shifting minions as evil as he himself. At nearly three hours in length, this sequel clocks in 35 minutes longer than chapter one. It: Chapter Two will wrap up the series as written by Stephen King, but director Andy Muschietti thinks making a prequel would be fun. (Lisa Miller)

Leonard Bernstein: Larger Than Life (Not Rated)

Leonard Bernstein was classical music’s biggest star—not for his own compositions but as a conductor who championed overlooked masterpieces and as an educator. Appearing often on television in the 1950s and ’60s, he was classical music’s great public advocate. With West Side Story, On the Town and other musicals, he enjoyed a parallel career on Broadway. Prefacing the Milwaukee screening of the 2016 documentary, Leonard Bernstein: Larger Than Life, his daughter, Jamie Bernstein, will share stories and discuss her father with theater critic Misha Berson. (David Luhrssen)

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Oriental Theatre.