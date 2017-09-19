Film Clips: Sept. 21, 2017

Kingsman: The Golden Circle R

Continuing from Kingsman: The Secret Service , this film series is loosely based on Mark Millar’s comic books. Young Kingsman spy Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and his cohorts (including mentor Harry Hart played by Colin Firth), join forces with the Statesman, Kingsman’s American counterpart. Julianne Moore appears as Poppy Adams, CEO of The Golden Circle Corporation, which holds the world hostage. Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, the film simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks (to name a few), while its eccentric characters bring it home.

The Lego Ninjago Movie PG

This third film in the Lego franchise continues the formula of satirizing both Lego and the characters at the center of each story. This time, The Karate Kid is up to bat. Jackie Chan voices Master Wu, while Dave Franco intones Lloyd, a good-guy high school student who aspires to become the Green Ninja. The hitch is that Lloyd and friends take on warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), a world destroyer who just so happens to also be Lloyd’s estranged Dad. Simultaneously smug and self-effacing, the dialog and action affectionately observe Lego’s blocky limitations.