Film Clips: September 14, 2023

Stories have been written and films made about old forbidden books, their contents too dangerous to behold. In Black Circle (2018), the forbidden document is an old vinyl LP, a spoken word album from the ‘70s by an institute promoting “magnetic hypnosis.” The soothing voice on the record promises that their program will change lives, free the mind and spirit, through “simple practical exercises.” Twentysomething Celeste is skeptical but spins the black circle on a lark. The consequences are terrifying.

The film by Spanish director Adrian Garcia Bogliano (Night of the Wolf) makes creative use of bits from ‘70s family home movies and educational-instructional films to illustrate the era when the dangerous LP was made—a phase when TM, primal scream therapy and other nostrums promised to change human consciousness. Black Circle works well within a low budget, visualizing alternative states and disconcerting situations. Sweden’s Christina Lindberg stars as a repentant cofounder of the magnetic hypnosis institute. Will she be able to free Celeste from the forces released by that old LP? (David Luhrssen)

Camp Hideout

(In Theaters Sept. 15)

When forced to choose between juvenile detention and summer church camp, Noah (Ethan Drew) chooses the latter. He arrives to discover that camp owner Falco (Christopher Lloyd) and his big, scary dog, Lazarus, loathe children. Thankfully, there are compensations. Optimistic camp leader Jake (Corbin Bleu), bonds with Noah and lifts his spirits while the camp’s prettiest girl, Mallory (Jenna Raine Simmons), flirts with the lad. As new friendships blossom, Noah’s location is discovered by a pair of thugs from the city, who claim the rights to the new video game prototype Noah possesses. All-out-war ensues, with the other campers, counselors, and even camp-owner Falco, teaming up to set booby traps and pit falls to defeat the thieves. Directed by Sean Olson, this PG affair aims for a mix of light-hearted buffoonery and heart-felt revelations, all best embodied by Lloyd’s Falco. (Lisa Miller)

A Haunting in Venice

(In Theaters Sept. 15)

Kenneth Branagh returns for his third film as the impeccably mustachioed detective Poirot. Having retired to Venice, the detective receives a visit from mystery novelist Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey). Not only is she one of Poirot’s oldest friends, it’s her novels that made Poirot famous. Therefore, the detective feels honor-bound to help her expose gold-digging medium, Mrs. Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh).

Poirot and Oliver attend a Halloween seance held at the Palazzo of opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). The singer’s daughter, Alicia (Rowan Robinson), recently committed suicide and hires Reynolds to bring forth the girl’s spirit. Also present are housekeeper Olga Seminoff (Camille Cottin), shell-shocked doctor Leslie Ferrier (Jamie Dornan), his son Leopold (Jude Hill) and Reynolds’ assistant Desdemona (Emma Laird). The seance goes awry, killing one of its members in the most brutal fashion. Poirot declares that no one may leave until he identifies those responsible.

Prior to Rowena purchasing the Palazzo, it was the site where numerous children met a gruesome end. Poirot and others begin to experience the malevolence of what appear to be vengeful spirits. Determined to use logic and modern investigative techniques to solve these strange goings on, Poirot struggles to remain as calm and collected as one must during a PG-13 outing. Based on Christie’s novel, Hallowe’en Party, the meeting of horror and skilled detection features jump scares and the entertaining turns of these players. (Lisa Miller)