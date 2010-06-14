Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

Shutter Island

(2010)

* * *1/2 (A-)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Kingsley, Max Von Sydow, Patricia Clarkson,Mark Ruffalo, Emily Mortimer, Jackie Earle Haley, Michelle Williams

Paramount//Rated R//Thriller//137 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

This fourth collaboration between director Martin Scorsese and actor LeonardoDiCaprio, examines the differences between perception and reality. EnigmaticDiCaprio is perfect for the role of US Marshal Teddy Daniels, teamed withrookie Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) to search for an escaped inmate on Shutter Island, the site of an asylum for thecriminally insane. The film, based on the bestseller by Dennis Lehane, is setin 1954, a pivotal point in the development of psychiatry. Teddy's search foran escaped killer (Emily Mortimer) uncovers competing schools of thoughtbetween Dr. Cawley (Ben Kingsley), who believes in addressing patient symptomsvia psychotherapy and drugs and the prefrontal lobotomies favored by Dr.Naehring (Max von Sydow). Teddy, is prone to daydreams of his wife (MichelleWilliams), deceased two years prior, and as a WWII vet, suffers from nightterrors stemming from wartime experience. One of the film's several plot twistsinvestigates Teddy's ulterior motives for coming to Shutter Island.His conversations with doctors and with a determined woman, played by PatriciaClarkson are efforts to understand mental illness. The list of psychologicalthrillers successfully culminating in a surprise ending, is short, but Shutter Island is worthy of inclusion.DVD features: English, French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. Blu-Rayfeatures same plus: Making-of featurette, Into the Lighthouse: Interviews withcast and crew regarding psychiatric therapies during the 1950s, option ofPortuguese subtitles.





From Paris With Love

(2010)

* * (C)

Directed by Pierre Morel

Starring John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Kasia Smutniak, Richard Durden

Lionsgate//Rated R//Comedy//93 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Resembling a goateed Mr. Clean -- right down to his oversized hoop earring --John Travolta's CIA operative, Charlie Wax, attempts to kill his way to the topof a Paris drug-dealing operation. The reasons for gunning down baddies,consisting largely of Asians and Pakistanis, are Charlie's claims of terroristactivities. The kills and explosions seem video-game ready, a device toindoctrinate neophyte James Reese (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) into the realm ofinternational black ops. On the very eve of becoming a full-fledged CIA Agent,and accepting a marriage proposal from his adorable French girlfriend (KasiaSmutniak), Reese is teamed with the reckless Wax. Reese's somewhat ineffectualapproach to both his career and love are summed up by his sloppy attempt to buga French minister's office. For once, Travolta's grinning and struttingactually serves the screenplay by Adi Hasak. Wax, presented first as an idiot,then as an indestructible idiot, graduates over the course of this tale to therole of wise mentor and protector. Along the way his adversaries, executed withgleeful abandon, are portrayed as cardboard cutouts. What might have been atwo-and-half star fling is diminished by a transparent plot twist coming tolight early in the film. Non gamers may appreciate the film's kinetic energyand some minor storytelling surprises. DVD features: director commentary,featurettes: making-of, Spies, spooks and special ops: Life under cover,Secrets of spy craft: Inside the international spy museum, Theatrical trailer,English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray featuressame plus: Picture-in-picture director commentary, Friend or foe trivia game,Charlie Wax's gun locker featurette, Lionsgate live, (requires profile 2. 0player) – BD Live Exclusive Theatrical trailer, digital copy of film.





Frontline: Behind Taliban Lines

(2010)

* * * * (A)

Screenwriter Jamie Doran

Starring Najibullah Quraishi, Cmdr. Mirwais

PBS Video//Not Rated//Documentary//60 minutes

Available on: DVD

Who are the Afghani insurgents and how do they operate? During the fall of2009, video journalist Najibullah Quraishi attempted to find out during 10 daysspent with rebels in northern Afghanistan.Remarkably, they allowed him to film Hezb-i-Islami's "Central Group,"an organization with ties to both Al Qaeda and the Taliban. To fund themselvesthe group maintains control over remote villages, collecting "taxes"from residents at gunpoint. Quraishi's footage and his observations, depict astructured, yet disorganized group led by middle-aged men. The young performthe most risky jobs. To targeting a road used by the U.S. and the United Nations, theinsurgents make bombs, a process taped by Quraishi who lets his camera run evenafter being instructed to turn it off. On site, the men plant their bomb, but amisplaced remote detonator fouls the attack. When a high-powered leader visitsthe group, Quraishi's presence falls under suspicion, and he is spirited awayfor his own protection. We are left to ponder footage that is both enlighteningand terrifying. DVD features: English language tracks, widescreen.





Z Rock: Season 2

(2009)

* * * (B)

Starring Joey Cassata, David Zablidowsky, Paul Zablidowsky, Lynne Koplitz, BigJay, Joan Rivers

Anchor Bay//Not Rated//Comedy//242 minutes

Available on: DVD

By night, Brooklyn rockers, Paulie, David and Joey C belong to a rock bandknown as ZO2. Since they haven't caught their big break, by day the guys playsoft rock at upscale children's parties. In season 2, the disillusioned bandbreaks up, only to realize that pursuing their dream -- and a steady stream ofadmiring babes -- is what they live for. Comedienne Lynne Koplitz appears asthe band's promiscuous manager, Dina. A relative of Joan Rivers -- Dinafrequently crosses paths with Joan's daughter, Melissa. The women are rivalsarguing incessantly over the many men they've both bedded. Dina easily manipulatesthe band, portrayed as juvenile and fearful of her wrath. In real life ZO2 is asuccessful band getting good gigs -- as the group based upon the show's briefmusical interludes. Airing at 11:30 PM Sundays on the Independent Film Channel,“Z Rock” is a little-known, well-written series that has yet to garner theattention it deserves. 2-Disc DVD features: deleted scenes, Outtakes, Z RockUnscripted, Special guests, The Smackdown, English language tracks, widescreen.





Coach

(2010)

* * (C)

Directed by Will Frears

Starring Hugh Dancy, David Zayas, Liane Balaban, Mamie Gummer, Gillian Jacobs,Jonathan Gutierrez

Lionsgate//Rated PG-13//Comedy//87 minutes

Available on: DVD

Hugh Dancy appears as Nick, a 28-year-old trust fund baby surprised to findhimself the last party boy standing after his girlfriend (Jacobs) dumps him andhis buddies all move on. A lifelong soccer fan, Nick takes a job coaching13-year-olds playing on a local youth team. After learning life lessons fromthe kiddies, the aging slacker falls for Gabrielle (Balaban), an attractivedoctor with little patience for losers. Jonathan Gutierrez is credible as ayoung team member, easily standing out from Dancy whose character bows toconventional Hollywood storytelling. DVDfeatures: DD 5. 1 English language tracks, Spanish subtitles. widescreen.





Naturally Obsessed: The Making of a Scientist

(2009)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Carole and Richard Rifkind

Starring LawrenceShapiro

PBS Video//Not Rated//Documentary//60 minutes

Available on: DVD

Three graduate students race to discover the switch that controls appetite. Robis a perennial dropout, Kilpatrick is tempted by the easy life and Gabrielestruggles to overcome self-doubt. Serving as their guide and mentor, professorLawrence Shapiro tries to keep them on course. During the three years offilming, the students' academic path demands long hours of tedious trials inreturn for low wages and the possibility of getting beaten to the punch. Thoughless involving than it could be, there's no more realistic depiction of theobstacles and rewards placed before candidates vying for a PhD in science. DVDfeatures: The Pipeline of Future Scientists, Mentoring, Technology at theCutting Edge, Basic Research and Drug Design, Talking to my Grandpa, DiscussionGuide PDF, English language tracks.





Shaun the Sheep: One Giant Leap for Lambkind

(2009)

* * * (B)

Created by Nick Park

Lionsgate//Not Rated//Animated//38 minutes

Available on: DVD

Drawn from dialog-free, 5-minute episodes, these six chapters introduce Shaun thesheep, and his friends to a family of one-eyed extraterrestrials. In addition,Shaun and the other sheep keep finding new ways of getting in over their headsby going to battle with the farmer's naughty, clever pigs or with hisill-tempered bull. As is usual for a Nick Park story, it's up to a smart dog,in this case the farmer's dog Bitzer, to keep tabs on everyone. DVD features:Sing-Along With Shaun, "Whack-A-Pig" Game, English language tracks.





The Illusionist

(2006)

* * * (B)

Directed by Neil Burger

Starring Jessica Biel, Paul Giamatti, Edward Norton, Rufus Sewell, EddieMarsan, Aaron Johnson, Tom Fisher, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jake Wood

Fox//Rated PG-13//Thriller//109 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Set at the turn of the 19th century, this mystery is a lavish, spellbindingproduction. Norton portrays rising magician Eisenheim, toast of Vienna and true love of Prince Leopold's (Sewell)mistress, Sophie (Biel).Seeking to undo his rival, the prince instructs Chief Inspector Uhl (Giamatti)to uncover evidence of what he believes are Eisenheim's criminal activities.The magician responds with a plot to reveal Leopold's corruption. The stakescontinue to rise until Sophie is murdered -- or is she? Norton gives apowerhouse performance. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD combo features: Commentary bywriter/director Neil Burger, featurettes: Making of, Jessica Biel on TheIllusionist, English or French language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





A Waste of Shame

(2005)

* * (C)

Directed by John McKay

Starring Rupert Graves, Tom Sturridge, Anna Chancellor, Andrew Tiernan, IndiraVarma, Zoe Wanamaker

BFS//Rated TV-14//Drama//85 minutes

Available on: DVD

Who did Shakespeare have in mind when penning his sonnets featuring a dark ladyand a fair youth? This screenplay casts Gravesas the Bard and speculates regarding the identities of these characters fromhis poetry. We meet the dark lady as Shakespeare yearns for the affections ofLucie (Varma), a beautiful, popular prostitute -- but he does little to winher. The fair youth is a pretty young man named William Herbert (Sturridge),The Earl of Pembroke, who captures Shakespeare’s gaze. The depravity of 16thCentury England-- its filthy conditions and a plague, fuel everyone's fears and furthercontribute to Shakespeare's funk. Yet, the film fails to persuade that the Bardfeels much of anything, and is therefore unsatisfying. DVD features: Englishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





Dog City: The Movie

(1989)

* * (C)

Directed by Jim Henson

Voices of: Ron White, Kevin Clash, Jim Henson, Gordon Robertson, Rickey Boyd,Steve Whitmire, Fran Brill

Lionsgate//Not Rated//Family, Comedy//40 minutes

Available on: DVD

Jim Henson's 1989 gangster parody was a made-for-TV show enacted by dogpuppets. In the 1930s, Ace the dog inherits his uncle's saloon, then decides totake on bulldog Bugsy rather than pay protection money. The puppets and setsare visually appealing, but the jokes barely fetch a smile and thecharacterizations lack bite. DVD features: Original movie concept art,Behind-the-scenes gallery, English language tracks.





Clint Eastwood: The Man With No Name Trilogy

(1964 - 1966)

* * * (B)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Starring Clint Eastwood

MGM//Rated R//Western//411 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Clint Eastwood was propelled to international fame by Sergio Leone's trio ofspaghetti Westerns. The films are notable for their humor, relentless violenceand for Eastwood's scant dialog. His cigar-smoking character is sometimesreferred to as Blondie. This set contains: AFistful of Dollars, For A FewDollars More and The Good, The Bad and the Ugly. 3-Disc Blu-Ray features: The filmsfeature commentaries with film historians, more information from film historianChristopher Frayling, trailers, radio spots, deleted scenes, Eastwood'sremembrances of making the films, and a variety of special features on thedirecting, comparing locations, network broadcasts and reconstructions, EasterEggs, English, French, German, Italian or Spanish language tracks, Cantonese orKorean subtitles, widescreen.





Also Out This week:



Starstruck

(2010)

Directed by Michael N. Grossman

Starring Sterling Knight, Brandon Mychal Smith, Danielle Campbell, MaggieCastle

Disney//Rated TV-G//Comedy//84 minutes

Available on: DVD/CD Extended Edition

Pop sensation Christopher Wilde (Knight), meets his number one fan Sara(Campbell), along with her sister Jessica (Castle), after the girls pursue himto his gal pal's birthday party. Sara and Christopher embark on a wildadventure that helps Sara understand the drawbacks of stardom, whileChristopher realizes that spending time with a regular girl helps him put hislife and goals into perspective. 2-Disc Extended Edition DVD/CD features:Extended cut of the Disney Channel original movie, extended musicscene-featuring the song "Got To believe," Music videos:"Starstruck," "Something about the sunshine," "Partyup," Rock-A-Long: Sing along with movie, included full-length soundtrackCD, English, French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season Seven

(2009)

Created by Larry David

Starring Larry David, Cheryl Hines

HBO//Not Rated//Comedy//320 Minutes

Available on: DVD

Season seven find "Seinfeld's" co-creator and producer, Larry David,playing a fictionalized version of his cantankerous self. He's trying toorchestrate a reunion of the Seinfeld show while coping with his separationfrom Cheryl (Hines) and his continued entanglement with the Black family.Averaging a 9-out-of-10-rating from Internet Movie Database users -- it can'thurt that Seinfeld's cast is reunited in this season's third episode. Otherguest stars include: Rosie O'Donnell, Catherine O'Hara, Meg Ryan, ElisabethShue, Christian Slater, Sherry Stringfield. 2-Disc DVD features: The SeinfeldReunion: It Could Only Happen On Curb..., Rebuilding The Seinfeld Sets, LarryDavid As George Costanza, A Seinfeld Moment On Curb..: Interview With LarryDavid And The Seinfeld Cast, English or French language tracks, Spanishsubtitles, widescreen.





The Cinema Pride Collection

(1961-2005)

Available on: DVD

To celebrate 40 years of the LGBT movement, this collection debuts on DVD, atAmazon.com, for less than $50. The set consists of 10 movies spanning fourdecades. Titles include: The Children'sHour, La Cage Aux Folles, MyBeautifulLaundrette. DVD features: featurettes, Q&A, commentaries, deletedscenes, outtakes, bloopers, character studies, theatrical trailers, and more.





Bob Hope Thanks for the Memories Collection

Universal//Not Rated//Comedy//504 Minutes

Available on: DVD

Bob Hope films from the 1930s and '40s get together in a collection thatincludes: Thanks for the Memory, The Ghost Breakers, Road to Morocco and ThePaleface. 3-Disc DVD features: Bob Hope and the road to success,Entertaining the troops, Command performance 1944, and 1945, Hollywood victory caravan,Sing-alongs, Theatrical trailers, Photographic galleries, English languagetracks.

Released Last Week:





(2010)* *1/2 (B-)Directed by Tim BurtonStarring Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter,Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, Stephen Fry, Alan Rickman, Michael Sheen, TimothySpall, Christopher LeeDisney//Rated PG//Fantasy//109 minutesAvailable on: DVD and Blu-RayAlice (Mia Wasikowska) is rushing to avoid a misguided arranged marriage whenshe tumbles down a rabbit hole. She emerges to meet the Mad Hatter, played by Burton's muse, JohnnyDepp, disappearing behind lizard green eyes and a persuasive vocaltransformation. He functions as "Underland's" soul, beguiling Alice to save the kingdomfrom its number one death-dealer, The Red Queen. Played in clown-face by Burton's wife, HelenaBonham Carter, the queen's enthusiastic head-chopping has all but drained theland of its life-force. Her own enormous head, placed atop a diminutive body,gives the appearance of a bobble-head doll. She can neither find the right hatfor her outsized globe, nor assure herself of the Knave of Hearts's (CrispinGlover) fidelity. When we finally meet the White Queen (Anne Hathaway), she'san ashen vision of Goth fashion. The action in Burton'sAlicehardly frightensdespite the director'shalfhearted attempts to create menacebut it's visually rich and amusing. TheMad Hatter's fixation on the loss of Alice'smuchness embraces the whimsical tone of Lewis Carroll's book, but Burton, who even dots hislandscape with skeleton-like trees, leaves his death-obsessed fingerprint allover the story. DVD features: Wonderland characters: The Mad Hatter, FindingAlice, Effecting Wonderland, English language tracks, French or Spanish subtitles,widescreen. 3-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD combo features same plus: Wonderland characters:The futterwackken dance, The Red Queen, Time-lapse: sculpting the Red Queen,The White queen, Making Wonderland: Scoring, Effects, Stunt, Sizing, The Cakes,Tea party props, Digital copy, English, French, Spanish language tracks.