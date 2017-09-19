Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 21, 2017

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (James Wilby). In Cyborg 2087 (1966), a cyborg travels back in time to change the future—and is pursued by other cyborgs bent on stopping him. On July 1, 1916, the British army lost 60,000 casualties at the Battle of the Somme. In Spirits of the Somme, much of this documentary is filmed in the present, the battlefield now grassland dotted with woods and a pilgrimage place for Brits. “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: The Vault Series, Volumes 1-6” includes episodes as originally aired, complete with commercials.

Maurice

Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice begins in the ritualized world of pre-World War I Cambridge University. Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (James Wilby). Elegantly directed by James Ivory (of Merchant Ivory fame), Maurice is filmed in cool, somber palette befitting its subject of lives kept hidden in shadows. The Blu-ray restoration marks Maurice’s 30th anniversary.

Cyborg 2087

A cyborg travels back in time to change the future—and is pursued by other cyborgs bent on stopping him. It all sounds like The Terminator but the plot was laid decades earlier in Cyborg 2087 (1966). Grim Michael Rennie stars as the good cyborg trying to prevent a totalitarian state based on brain implants and mind control. The message about technology gone amok is sugared by campy fun, including hotrod kids racing to the rescue.

Spirits of the Somme

On July 1, 1916, the British army marched confidently across German lines, expecting resistance would be broken by a massive artillery barrage. But by day’s end, the British lost 60,000 casualties and gained little. Much of this documentary is filmed in the present, the battlefield now grassland dotted with woods and a pilgrimage place for Brits remembering the terrible toll of modern warfare. Spirits includes haunting snippets of century-old footage shot in preparation for the battle.

“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: The Vault Series, Volumes 1-6”

Dean Martin lounges with water glass in hand, but given his tipsy demeanor, the contents might not be water. It’s a typical episode of Johnny Carson, whose couch was star-studded night after night. “The Vault Series” includes episodes as originally aired, complete with commercials. Ronald Reagan shows up, good naturedly bantering with his host. Ed McMahon takes Carson’s punches. Don Rickles jabs at all comers and Doc Severinsen, in gaudy togs, strikes up the band.