Clarence: An Inspiring Life

Clarence Garrett has led a remarkable life. The Milwaukeeresident is an African American who served during World War II in thesegregated army, became a warrant officer and worked in civilian life as amechanic. Retirement was not the end. At age 85, Garrett decided to reclaim thescattered college credits he had earned years before and enroll at UW-Milwaukeewith a BA in mind.

Garrett is the subject of Clarence, a documentary by Milwaukee filmmaker Kristin Catalano.In her study of can-do determination, Catalano discretely follows Garrett as hebravely steps into the strange new world of 21st century college life. Hemasters the online library catalog, becomes a leader in class discussions and afavorite among students and faculty. Never having touched a computer, heenrolls in a class and learns the basics. Even an ulcerated leg infectionbarely slows him down. He checks into a hospital with his textbooks and emergeswith more energy than ever. Garrett ends semester one with As and Bs.

Catalano cleverly uses a medical appointment in the openingscene as a way of introducing much of Garrett’s back story as her subjectresponds to a physician’s battery of questions.

Clarence was screened earlier this year at the Wisconsin FilmFestival in Madison and has been chosen for the Milwaukee Film Festival. Itwill be shown 4 p.m., Sept. 28 at Times Cinema; 3:15 p.m., Oct. 1 at theOriental Theatre; and 12:30 p.m., Oct. 3 at Fox Bay Cinema.