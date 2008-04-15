From Disraeli to Deadwood

If all goes well for Barack Obama, the U.S. may finally elect a black president, but other countries have been far in advance of America in elevating minorities to high office. Great Britain, for one example, had a Jewish prime minister as early as 1868. “Disraeli,” a late 1970s British television mini-series out now on DVD, is the story of Benjamin Disraeli’s rise to the pinnacle of what was the world’s mightiest empire.

Ian McShane (seen more recently in “Deadwood”) brings fierce dignity and a saber-sharp wit to the title role. In the opening episode, Disraeli is a best-selling novelist dodging creditors and the toast of that slice of London society where Bohemia brushes against Belgravia. He stands for election to Parliament as an independent, inveighing against the stranglehold of England’s two-party system, but loses again and again. Finally, through social contacts, he is persuaded to run as a Conservative. He finally wins.

Disraeli proved a most unconventional Tory in many respects, having to brave anti-Semitism from Conservatives as well as his opponents in the Liberal Party. He gradually extended voting rights, which during his first run for office was a privilege granted to only 30 property-owning men of his district. As for property owners, Disraeli felt strongly about their obligation to the less fortunate. Queen Victoria was at first wary of this Jewish upstart with the black mop of curly hair, but gradually grew fond of him, even before he called on her in his capacity as prime minister.

The production of “Disraeli” has the slightly static, stage-bound if historically meticulous values of that favorite of ‘70s British television, “Upstairs Downstairs.” But fine acting from all parties compensates for any deficiencies.