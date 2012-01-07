Inside Nazi Germany

<p> The preface to Philippe Mora's documentary <em>Swastika</em>, “Any future Hitler may not be recognized because he is human,” is provocative. On one level, Hitler was demonic, his deeds monstrous, yet he also behaved in ways recognizably human. Mora wonders whether there is danger in placing such men as Hitler and Stalin in a category separate from humankind, apart from the explicable? </p> <p>Masterfully edited, <em>Swastika</em> (out on DVD)n is mostly a montage of footage from Nazi Germany offered without comment, with only scant efforts at identifying people or settings. Woven throughout are snippets of Eva Braun's famous color home movies from Hitler's mountaintop retreat. The sound of the wind was obviously dubbed in for effect, as was the ironic juxtaposition of a Tin Pan Alley recording, “What Wouldn't I Do for That Man,” with images of the vivacious Braun. But what about those murmured voices? Was that really Hitler asking his mistress if she wanted to see <em>Gone With the Wind</em><em>again</em>? Or chiding Reichsmarshal Goring for hunting animals? Or declaring, “Ah, color filmthe future belongs to color film.” </p> <p>Without doubt, the visuals are real. Anyone who has read about the Third Reich will expect to see dogs romping on the terrace, especially the Fuhrer's favorite, Blondie, but children running around Hitler's house come as a shock. As for the adults, most members of the entourage are having fun. They seem like good company, and that may be the most disturbing aspect of the Eva Braun home movies. </p> <p>Most of the rest of <em>Swastika</em> is knitted together from German propaganda films and newsreels. The ecstatic jubilation of crowds pressing against police lines for a glimpse of Hitler suggests Beatlemania, and scenes of Nazi youth and labor groups marching to songs about the Fuhrer are disconcerting. But there are also glimpses of rush hour traffic, workers streaming into their plants, bicyclists and horseback riding, Christmas Eve around a decorated tree. If Hitler's associates often carried on like “normal” people, so did much of Germany. And the same can usually be said of most societies. As long is money is available, food on the table, unemployment low and standards of living are met, many people will go about the business of everyday life without giving much thought to where they are headed. </p>