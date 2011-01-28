Before his death last fall, the great French director Claude Chabrol finished what would be his final film, Inspector Bellamy. Starring Gerard Depardieu in the title role, Inspector Bellamy (out now on DVD) is billed as a crime mystery but is more a study of the many ways of lovewhether between brothers, husbands and wives, as sex and delusion or love that has faded. And yes, there is a dead body as well as an insurance scam and a troubled man seeking the inspector’s help. Chabrol has often been compared to Hitchcock, but in recent years, his movies were conversation-driven examinations into the often-mysterious motivations behind everyday life.