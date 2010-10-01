British television continues to shine with bright moments for viewers of public television, and one of the brightest programs of recent years is “Inspector Lewis.” Most of Season 3 aired last month on MPTV and all five episodes are out on DVD.

Although the plots are well constructed and—with only few exceptions—rise above the convolutions of that once were typical of British mystery fiction, the murders almost take second place to the setting and characters. An offshoot of an earlier series called “Inspector Morse” (based on the stories of Colin Dexter), “Inspector Lewis” focuses on the investigations of a pair of homicide detectives in the environs of Britain’s prestigious Oxford University. Lewis began as Morse’s bungling sidekick but has gained wisdom with age. His partner, Hathaway, is a razor sharp young intellectual powerhouse capable of navigating the corridors of academia. And in “Inspector Lewis,” bodies turn up in those corridors with alarming regularity.

Given the high mental firepower of the criminals he encounters, Lewis (played by ordinary bloke Kevin Whatley) is lucky to have a detective sergeant with the caliber of Hathaway (modish Laurence Fox) at his side. A former divinity student, Hathaway can knowingly discuss medieval madrigals, Zoroastrianism and the Transit of Venus with witnesses, suspects and victims. It's all over Lewis' head, yet his common sense complements Hathaway's academic prowess in problem solving.

As always, the episodes of Season 3 touch on larger issues than crime solving: the pull of faith and reason, the gap between generations and classes. Let’s hope some American network doesn’t decide to do a Yankee remake. It probably won’t be as good as the original.