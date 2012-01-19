Just Getting By

George, the protagonist of <em>The Art of Getting By</em>, is a Millennial Holden Caulfield. Like his mid-century precursor, George (Freddie Highmore) is acutely aware of everyone's phoniness, but his aggressive apathy and painful cluelessness seems even less directed. Writer-director Gavin Wiesen's film is slackly paced and shot in loosey-goosey indie fashion, yet includes many sweet and resonant coming-of-age moments as George fumbles in friendship with his first love, Sally (Emma Roberts), and faces his impending expulsion from prep school; for utter unwillingness to perform as a student. <em>The Art of Getting By </em>is out on Blu-ray and DVD.