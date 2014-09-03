Luis Bunuel Jazz

Film has been a primary influence on guitarist Kalle Kalima—at least as a composer if not as a musician. Recent albums by the Finnish-born Berlin resident have been dedicated to Stanley Kubrick and David Lynch. On his latest, Bunuel de Jour , the compositions are titled after such films by the Spanish Surrealist as The Phantom of Liberty , An Andalusian Dog and, of course, Belle de Jour .

Credited to Kalle Kalima & K-18, Bunuel de Jour is a collection of sharply spiked pieces at the edge where jazz and modernist classical collide into shrill metallic shards. The mood can quiet into 3 a.m. noir before leaping into free jazz improvisation. Kalima’s band is quartet with alto sax and a bevy of unconventional woodwinds standing alongside guitar, accordion and bass.

K-18, by the way, is the Finnish equivalent of our NC-17. Cinema’s inspiration is all over Kalima’s resume.