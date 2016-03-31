Miles Ahead—The Music

In advance of Don Cheadle’s biographical film on Miles Davis comes the release of Miles Ahead: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack . Cheadle, who directs as well as stars as the jazz innovator, chose to mingle some new music recorded for the film with original recordings by Davis such as “Miles Ahead” and “So What?” For the new material, Cheadle enlisted Davis’ contemporaries Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter for a jam that closes the film as well as rapper Pharoahe Monch for the end credits. Davis probably would have approved of the latter choice. He embraced hip-hop in his final years, just as he looked to rock for inspiration as the ‘60s ended.