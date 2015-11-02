Music to Raise Goosebumps

×

TheHollywood orchestral tradition has withered, shrunken by reliance onsynthesizers and digital programming, diminished by recourse to cheapsentimental tinkling pianos (cue: pensive moment) or over reliance on pop tunesfrom the past.





Almost alone among his generation, Danny Elfman has carried onlike the Franz Waxmans and Bernard Herrmanns from the golden era, painting on abig sonic canvas with an orchestra for a palette and a baton for a brush. Hislatest effort, the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Goosebumps, is anaural carnival ride of drama, fright, suspense and magic with calm pastoralmovements leading into tense passages of apprehension.





The music accompaniesdirector Rob Letterman’s adaptation of R.L. Stine’s children’s horror story inwhich imaginary monsters escape from their storybooks.