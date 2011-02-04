Odd notes are struck in the key of somber from the start of Never Let Me Go and the mood never lifts. Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield star in this downbeat look at an alternate realityone in which most diseases have been cured by the 1960s and life expectancy has crept beyond 100. What the story gradually brings together under the direction of filmmaker Mark Romanek is that the medical miracle stands on the shouldersmake that the organsof clones raised in special boarding schools for the purpose of harvesting their tissue before their “completion” i.e. death from being used up. Alas for the guardians of progress, the clones have all the attributes of humanity; the trio of protagonists falls in love and engages in backbiting as well as altruism. A thoughtful low-key film, Never Let Me Go is out on Blu-ray and DVD.